A Russian air force flight evacuated several diplomatic personnel from Syria, including those from Russia, Belarus, and North Korea, as confirmed by the Russian foreign ministry on Sunday. The evacuation was organized from Khmeimim air base.

Despite the extraction of personnel, operations at the Russian Embassy in Damascus are ongoing. The evacuation emphasizes heightened security concerns amid regional tensions, yet Moscow reassures that its diplomatic mission in Syria will continue its function.

According to the Russian RIA news agency, citing Belarusian sources, all of Belarus's diplomatic contingent has been safely withdrawn from Syria, marking a significant move amid the volatile situation in the country.

