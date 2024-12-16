India Moves Towards 'One Nation, One Election': A Parliamentary Shift
A constitutional amendment bill proposing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections is set for introduction in India's Parliament. The bill will likely be referred to a joint committee for extensive consultation. The Union Cabinet supports simultaneous polls, aimed at synchronizing national and state elections after decades of fragmented polling schedules.
In a significant move, India's government is poised to introduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, advocating for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Known as the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, the proposal signifies a major shift in the country's electoral practices.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected to lead the charge for the bill's introduction. Following this, a request will be made to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the bill to a joint committee of Parliament, ensuring comprehensive consultations with legislators and the public alike.
The committee's formation will reflect the strength of various parties in Parliament, with the BJP, as the largest party, likely to chair it. Key figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are anticipated to be present during the bill's introduction.
