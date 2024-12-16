Left Menu

Supreme Court to Address Urgent Plea Against 'Dharam Sansad' in Ghaziabad

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by former bureaucrats and social activists against a 'Dharam Sansad' in Ghaziabad, accusing organizers of calling for the genocide of Muslims. The event is scheduled to commence from Tuesday, as activists cite ongoing communal tensions.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has been approached urgently by former bureaucrats and social activists concerning a 'Dharam Sansad' scheduled to begin in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The plea raises serious concerns over an alleged call for genocide against Muslims.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, requested immediate listing of the case before Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who asked for an email to be sent. The petitioners argue that the 'Dharam Sansad' organized by the Yati Narsinghanand Foundation poses a clear communal threat.

Those petitioning include notable figures such as activist Aruna Roy and former bureaucrats. They contend that authorities in Ghaziabad and the Uttar Pradesh Police have neglected Supreme Court orders to act against communal hate activities, following a controversial 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar.

