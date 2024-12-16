Drone Warfare: A Night Assault on Ukraine
Russia launched 49 drones targeting Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian military reports. Ukrainian air forces successfully intercepted 27 drones, while electronic warfare likely caused the loss of track on 19. As of Monday morning, three drones remained in Ukrainian airspace.
In a dramatic nighttime assault, Russia deployed 49 drones in a strategic attack on Ukraine, as confirmed by Ukrainian military officials on Monday.
The Ukrainian air force managed to intercept and shoot down 27 of these drones, but lost track of 19, likely due to sophisticated electronic warfare tactics employed during the encounter.
By Monday morning, it was reported that three drones were still navigating Ukrainian airspace, posing a continued threat.
