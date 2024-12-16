Outrage in Uttar Pradesh: Dairy Shop Assault
A case has been filed against several individuals in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly assaulting and stripping a woman at her dairy shop. The incident occurred on November 29 in the Survaya area. The police are investigating the matter after a complaint was lodged on Saturday.
A shocking case of assault and public humiliation has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh, where a woman was allegedly stripped and attacked by a group of people at her dairy shop.
The incident took place in the Neta Nagar locality on November 29, but the complaint was only lodged on Saturday, clarifying the delay in legal action.
According to Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan, the alleged crime unfolded after Shailendra Kumar Upadhyay attempted to purchase ghee from the woman. When the shop ran out of stock, Upadhyay reportedly returned with several individuals who then brutally assaulted the shop owner.
The woman claims that despite her cries for help, the accused continued to hurl abuses at her even as neighboring shopkeepers intervened. The case is being investigated under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
