India's Push for Unified Elections: A Constitutional Shift
A proposed constitutional amendment aims to facilitate simultaneous elections in India. The bill introduces a new article and amends existing ones to allow for concurrent polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Provisions are included for instances when local assembly elections cannot align with national polls.
The Indian government is set to introduce a constitutional amendment bill, aimed at aligning election schedules by facilitating simultaneous polls across the nation. The amendment proposes mechanisms for instances where certain state assembly elections cannot coincide with Lok Sabha elections.
Key changes include the introduction of a new Article 82A and amendments to Articles 83, 172, and 327, ensuring unified election processes for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The President will have the authority to schedule elections if certain assemblies cannot align with national polls.
Following the bill’s enactment, the President will announce an official start date for the Lok Sabha's new term, influencing the terms of state assemblies. This synchronized approach aims to streamline India's electoral process, conducting national and state elections concurrently every five years.
