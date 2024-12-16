India's Push for Unified Elections: A Constitutional Shift

The Indian government is set to introduce a constitutional amendment bill, aimed at aligning election schedules by facilitating simultaneous polls across the nation. The amendment proposes mechanisms for instances where certain state assembly elections cannot coincide with Lok Sabha elections.

Key changes include the introduction of a new Article 82A and amendments to Articles 83, 172, and 327, ensuring unified election processes for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The President will have the authority to schedule elections if certain assemblies cannot align with national polls.

Following the bill’s enactment, the President will announce an official start date for the Lok Sabha's new term, influencing the terms of state assemblies. This synchronized approach aims to streamline India's electoral process, conducting national and state elections concurrently every five years.

