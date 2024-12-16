Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine Nation-wide Safety Guidelines for Women and Minorities

The Supreme Court will assess a petition requesting nationwide safety guidelines for women, children, and transgender persons. The case was prompted by alarming reports of sexual violence that remain unreported in smaller cities. The Court's decision coincides with the Nirbhaya case anniversary, highlighting ongoing implementation challenges.

Updated: 16-12-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:04 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to deliberate on a petition demanding the formulation of nationwide guidelines to ensure a safe environment for women, children, and transgender individuals. This significant step arises from a plea addressing the pervasive issue of unreported sexual assaults in smaller cities.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, has issued notices to various central ministries, setting the stage for further hearings in January. Senior advocate Mahalakshmi Pawani, representing the petitioner Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association, emphasized the dire need for strict measures, citing the tragic instance at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata.

The Supreme Court acknowledged the necessity of promoting proper conduct in public transport and scrutinizing current punitive measures. The case coincides with the anniversary of the 2012 Nirbhaya incident, emphasizing the importance of effective implementation of existing laws. The court's decision to issue notice underscores its commitment to seek deeper reforms and protection measures.

