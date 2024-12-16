Left Menu

Adityanath Unveils Modern Visitors' Gallery in UP Assembly

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the renovated visitors' gallery in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during the Winter Session. Speaker Satish Mahana presented original copies of the Constitution to key officials. Adityanath praised the assembly's modernization efforts, emphasizing dialogue despite differences ahead of India's Constitution's 75th anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:02 IST
Adityanath Unveils Modern Visitors' Gallery in UP Assembly
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable event coinciding with the Winter Session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opened the refurbished visitors' gallery in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The inauguration was followed by Speaker Satish Mahana presenting the chief minister and other dignitaries with original copies of the Constitution.

During the session, Adityanath lauded Mahana's efforts in modernizing the assembly, including a shift to paperless operations and rule amendments dating back to 1952. He stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue with the opposition, despite natural differences, and highlighted the symbolic gesture of distributing original Constitution copies.

The session featured the release of books chronicling the contributions of chief ministers and opposition leaders post-Independence. It began amid light-hearted exchanges, marking a significant modernization milestone with the unveiling of the modern visitors' gallery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024