Adityanath Unveils Modern Visitors' Gallery in UP Assembly
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the renovated visitors' gallery in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during the Winter Session. Speaker Satish Mahana presented original copies of the Constitution to key officials. Adityanath praised the assembly's modernization efforts, emphasizing dialogue despite differences ahead of India's Constitution's 75th anniversary.
- Country:
- India
In a notable event coinciding with the Winter Session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opened the refurbished visitors' gallery in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The inauguration was followed by Speaker Satish Mahana presenting the chief minister and other dignitaries with original copies of the Constitution.
During the session, Adityanath lauded Mahana's efforts in modernizing the assembly, including a shift to paperless operations and rule amendments dating back to 1952. He stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue with the opposition, despite natural differences, and highlighted the symbolic gesture of distributing original Constitution copies.
The session featured the release of books chronicling the contributions of chief ministers and opposition leaders post-Independence. It began amid light-hearted exchanges, marking a significant modernization milestone with the unveiling of the modern visitors' gallery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliament Winter Session 2024: Chaos and Controversy
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Gears Up for Winter Session
Transforming Education in Arunachal Pradesh: A New Era of Innovation and Modernization
PM should speak to farmers, enact law in winter session of Parl to give legal backing to MSP: Cong
Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am of December 9