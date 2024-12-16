Adityanath Unveils Modern Visitors' Gallery in UP Assembly

In a notable event coinciding with the Winter Session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opened the refurbished visitors' gallery in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The inauguration was followed by Speaker Satish Mahana presenting the chief minister and other dignitaries with original copies of the Constitution.

During the session, Adityanath lauded Mahana's efforts in modernizing the assembly, including a shift to paperless operations and rule amendments dating back to 1952. He stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue with the opposition, despite natural differences, and highlighted the symbolic gesture of distributing original Constitution copies.

The session featured the release of books chronicling the contributions of chief ministers and opposition leaders post-Independence. It began amid light-hearted exchanges, marking a significant modernization milestone with the unveiling of the modern visitors' gallery.

(With inputs from agencies.)