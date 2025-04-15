Shifts in IRS Leadership Amid Tech Modernization Efforts

The Internal Revenue Service faces significant leadership changes as its Chief Information Officer, Rajiv Uppal, announces his resignation. As reported in a staff email seen by Reuters, Uppal's departure emerges amidst a broader wave of high-profile exits at the tax agency, just before the tax-filing deadline.

Uppal's resignation, effective April 28, 2025, comes as the Trump administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency institute significant cost-cutting measures, including reductions at the IRS. The strategies aim to streamline federal processes and reduce bureaucratic waste, but prompt concerns about revenue impacts during peak tax season.

Amid these transitions, Kaschit Pandya will serve as acting CIO. This leadership shuffle follows earlier resignations and critiques of a DHS data deal. Observers warn that these shifts, paired with job cuts, risk destabilizing IRS operations and affecting fiscal inflows.

(With inputs from agencies.)