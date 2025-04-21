PM Modi Advocates for Modernization in Policymaking on Civil Services Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the urgent need for modernization in bureaucracy and policymaking during his address at the 17th Civil Services Day event in Delhi. He underscored that true progress arises from large-scale changes that significantly impact society, rather than minor modifications, urging for a transformative approach.

During the event, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution and the 150th anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Modi reiterated Patel's concept of the civil service as India's 'Steel Frame'. He praised civil servants for their dedication to national service and honesty while acknowledging the importance of their roles in shaping the future.

PM Modi commended the Civil Services' theme of 'Holistic Development of India', emphasizing that real development should ensure no citizen is left behind. He cited improvements across aspirational blocks in India, attributing success to robust policy implementation and stressing the need for districts to strive for excellence in developmental goals.

