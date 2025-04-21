Left Menu

PM Modi Advocates for Modernization in Policymaking on Civil Services Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for modernization in policymaking at the Civil Services Day event, highlighting the importance of large-scale impacts over small changes. He celebrated the theme of holistic development, stressing the crucial role of quality governance in fulfilling India's aspirational dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:07 IST
PM Modi Advocates for Modernization in Policymaking on Civil Services Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Narendra Modi Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the urgent need for modernization in bureaucracy and policymaking during his address at the 17th Civil Services Day event in Delhi. He underscored that true progress arises from large-scale changes that significantly impact society, rather than minor modifications, urging for a transformative approach.

During the event, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution and the 150th anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Modi reiterated Patel's concept of the civil service as India's 'Steel Frame'. He praised civil servants for their dedication to national service and honesty while acknowledging the importance of their roles in shaping the future.

PM Modi commended the Civil Services' theme of 'Holistic Development of India', emphasizing that real development should ensure no citizen is left behind. He cited improvements across aspirational blocks in India, attributing success to robust policy implementation and stressing the need for districts to strive for excellence in developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025