Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Vows Justice for Murdered Village Leader

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promises strict action in the murder case of Beed's sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. The case, which was addressed in the legislative council by opposition leader Ambadas Danve, has been moved to the CID with an SIT and AI technology aiding the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:25 IST
Maharashtra CM Vows Justice for Murdered Village Leader
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured the opposition that firm measures will be taken against those involved in the murder of a village leader in Beed. The Chief Minister stated that the incident has been taken seriously, and the investigation has been transferred to the CID.

Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, emphasized the gravity of the case under Rule 289, demanding arrests of the three fugitives linked to the abduction and killing of Massajog village sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh.

In response, Fadnavis declared that those guilty would not be exempt, regardless of their connections. A police inspector was put on leave, and a sub-inspector suspended. An SIT will probe the case using AI technology. The legislative session was adjourned following these assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024