Maharashtra CM Vows Justice for Murdered Village Leader

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured the opposition that firm measures will be taken against those involved in the murder of a village leader in Beed. The Chief Minister stated that the incident has been taken seriously, and the investigation has been transferred to the CID.

Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, emphasized the gravity of the case under Rule 289, demanding arrests of the three fugitives linked to the abduction and killing of Massajog village sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh.

In response, Fadnavis declared that those guilty would not be exempt, regardless of their connections. A police inspector was put on leave, and a sub-inspector suspended. An SIT will probe the case using AI technology. The legislative session was adjourned following these assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)