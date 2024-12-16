CSIR-NIScPR Inaugurates Renovated Facilities and Launches Environmental Drive

The CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) inaugurated its newly renovated second floor at its New Delhi premises on December 13, 2024. The ceremony was led by Dr. (Mrs.) N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India. The upgraded facilities are expected to enhance NIScPR’s capabilities in science communication and policy research, crucial for advancing India’s scientific landscape.

The renovation of NIScPR's second floor aims to expand its resources and infrastructure to better support its work in science communication, education, and policy research. Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-NIScPR, welcomed Dr. Kalaiselvi and other distinguished guests. She highlighted the institute’s achievements, including awarding PhDs to 16 students and training over 50 individuals in fields like science communication and Science Technology Innovation Policy. Prof. Aggarwal emphasized that NIScPR is the only institution in India offering a PhD in Science Communication and Science Policy.

Promoting Environmental Sustainability

During the inauguration, a tree plantation drive titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (A Tree in the Name of Mother) was held to promote environmental conservation and sustainability. This initiative aligns with NIScPR's commitment to integrating eco-friendly practices into its operations and educating the public about environmental responsibility.

Dr. Kalaiselvi’s Interactive Session and Insights

In an interactive session with scientists and research scholars of CSIR-NIScPR at the Vivekananda Conference Hall, Dr. Kalaiselvi shared valuable insights. She discussed NIScPR's critical role as India's nodal institution responsible for assigning the International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) to Indian journals. Dr. Kalaiselvi emphasized the importance of creating awareness about this initiative and the need for regional language-based journals, which are essential to the country’s scientific progress. She also encouraged researchers to review their PhD thesis introductions and consider publishing them as review papers in journals, enhancing their academic visibility.

Advancing Science Communication

Dr. Kalaiselvi stressed the need for NIScPR to produce high-quality science communicators capable of publishing research in high-impact international journals. She encouraged students to hone their documentation skills and to create graphical abstracts to simplify complex scientific information. She also proposed the idea of creating a unique platform that could showcase innovations in science communication through short videos and reels, tapping into modern, digital media to engage a wider audience.

Dr. Yogesh Suman, Chief Scientist at CSIR-NIScPR, expressed gratitude during the vote of thanks, acknowledging the valuable contributions and support from Dr. Kalaiselvi and the guests.

Looking Ahead

As CSIR-NIScPR continues to evolve, these new initiatives and renovated facilities will contribute to the growth of science communication and policy research in India. The institute's emphasis on both academic excellence and environmental responsibility reflects its broader mission of fostering sustainable development and enhancing the nation’s scientific output.

This event marks a significant step forward in India's scientific community, positioning CSIR-NIScPR as a leader in advancing science communication, policy research, and public engagement on scientific matters.