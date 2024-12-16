Left Menu

Kejriwal Targets BJP Over Women's Safety in Delhi

At a 'Mahila Adalat' event, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led Centre for failing to ensure women's safety in Delhi, asserting his government's proactive measures, including CCTV installations and bus marshals. The event marked the anniversary of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, featuring testimonies from survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:12 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

At a notable 'Mahila Adalat' event at Thyagaraj Stadium, AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre. He accused them of neglecting their duty to ensure women's safety in the national capital.

Kejriwal emphasized his administration's commitment to women’s security, contrasting it with the Centre's alleged inaction. 'Unlike the BJP, women's safety has always been a priority for us,' he stated, highlighting initiatives like CCTV installations and bus marshals.

The event, which saw participation from political figures and survivors of sexual assault, also marked the 12th anniversary of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. With elections on the horizon, the gathering underscored the critical issue of women's safety in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

