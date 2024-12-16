Left Menu

Supreme Court Reverses Karnataka HC Ruling in Iron Ore Case

The Supreme Court reversed a Karnataka High Court decision that quashed a CBI case against M/S MSPL Limited concerning illegal iron ore exports. The high court had dismissed the case due to jurisdiction limits, but the Supreme Court task the HC to reconsider, emphasizing the CBI's constraints and role of directors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy development for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Supreme Court on Monday overturned a Karnataka High Court ruling that had dismissed a criminal case against a company and others involved in an alleged illegal iron ore export case in 2013.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar instructed the Karnataka High Court's Dharwad bench to re-examine aspects of the case, except the volume of iron ore allegedly exported by M/S MSPL Limited and others.

The Supreme Court emphasized the need for jurisdiction clarity and directed parties to appear before the high court on February 3, 2025, without imparting any views on the case's merits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

