Supreme Court Reverses Karnataka HC Ruling in Iron Ore Case

In a noteworthy development for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Supreme Court on Monday overturned a Karnataka High Court ruling that had dismissed a criminal case against a company and others involved in an alleged illegal iron ore export case in 2013.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar instructed the Karnataka High Court's Dharwad bench to re-examine aspects of the case, except the volume of iron ore allegedly exported by M/S MSPL Limited and others.

The Supreme Court emphasized the need for jurisdiction clarity and directed parties to appear before the high court on February 3, 2025, without imparting any views on the case's merits.

(With inputs from agencies.)