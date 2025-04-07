Left Menu

Supreme Court Refrains from Police Chargesheet in High-Profile Himachal Case

The Supreme Court has declined to intervene in an ongoing legal proceeding involving alleged police misconduct concerning a businessman's ownership rights. The Himachal Pradesh High Court had initially paused the filing of a chargesheet against involved officers, leading to legal challenges in higher courts amid complex accusations.

The Supreme Court on Monday opted not to interfere with a previous order that bars the filing of a chargesheet against former senior police officials in a controversial case. The case, brought forth by a businessman, alleges coercion to sell shares in his private firm.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma from the apex court upheld the stance of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, suggesting that interventions would be unwarranted while the matter remains under the high court's jurisdiction. An advocate general noted that a special investigation team has concluded the probe but has yet to submit findings to the appropriate courts.

The situation has become convoluted with additional calls for further investigation and accusations involving high-ranking police officers. The Himachal Pradesh High Court, dissatisfied with the initial probes, appointed new officers to the case, which has since been stayed by the Supreme Court following an appeal.

