EU Extends Sanctions Against Guatemala Amid Electoral Tensions
The European Union has decided to extend its sanctions against Guatemala for another year. This includes travel bans and asset freezes on five individuals. The decision comes in light of a tense electoral period in Guatemala in 2023, where attempts were made to invalidate election results.
The European Union has announced an extension of its sanctions against Guatemala for an additional year. The sanctions include a ban on five individuals from entering or transiting through EU member states, as well as an asset freeze against them.
EU citizens and companies are also prohibited from providing funds to the sanctioned individuals. The move follows a particularly contentious electoral process in Guatemala in 2023.
During this period, the country's Prosecutor's Office sought to annul the election results and prevent Bernardo Arevalo, the winner, from assuming the presidency.
