Operation Crackdown: Delhi Police's Sweep Against Crime

Delhi Police's 'Operation Crackdown' in the northwest district resulted in the arrest of 415 criminals, including 81 proclaimed offenders. The operation targeted theft, robbery, organized crime, and cyber fraud. Significant seizures were made, preventing crimes and enhancing public safety ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:58 IST
  • India

In a sweeping crackdown on crime, Delhi Police arrested 415 wanted individuals, including 81 proclaimed offenders, during 'Operation Crackdown' in the city's northwest district from December 1 to 15. An official statement disclosed the details of the operation on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Abhishek Dhania stated that over 1,500 personnel participated in the operation, focusing on reducing crime rates and ensuring public safety ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Among those apprehended were individuals involved in theft, robbery, and organized crime activities such as bootlegging and narcotics.

Significant results were achieved, including the seizure of 22 illegal weapons and over 8,500 litres of illicit liquor. The operation also prevented fraudulent withdrawals amounting to over Rs 9.5 lakh. Social media accounts glorifying crime were deactivated, contributing to a safer community environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

