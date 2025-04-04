Marathi Actor Sagar Karande Falls Prey to Rs 61 Lakh Cyber Fraud

In a shocking revelation, Marathi film and TV actor Sagar Karande has reportedly fallen victim to a cyber scam, losing more than Rs 61 lakh. The fraudsters lured Karande with promises of easy money for performing simple tasks like liking Instagram videos, police confirmed on Friday.

The sophisticated scam, classified under 'task' fraud, encouraged participants to engage in seemingly harmless activities for rewards, before proposing larger investments for greater profits. Karande, enticed by the scheme, began receiving payments for these tasks through Telegram, culminating in a loss amounting to over Rs 61 lakh.

Realizing the deceit, Karande approached the cyber police, leading to a case against three individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. The incident highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud, urging individuals to remain vigilant of such schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)