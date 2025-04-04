Left Menu

Marathi Actor Sagar Karande Falls Prey to Rs 61 Lakh Cyber Fraud

Marathi actor Sagar Karande fell victim to a cyber scam, losing over Rs 61 lakh. The fraudsters, under the guise of offering payment for social media engagement tasks, led him to invest large sums for promised returns. Karande reported the incident to cyber police, leading to a formal investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:24 IST
Marathi Actor Sagar Karande Falls Prey to Rs 61 Lakh Cyber Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, Marathi film and TV actor Sagar Karande has reportedly fallen victim to a cyber scam, losing more than Rs 61 lakh. The fraudsters lured Karande with promises of easy money for performing simple tasks like liking Instagram videos, police confirmed on Friday.

The sophisticated scam, classified under 'task' fraud, encouraged participants to engage in seemingly harmless activities for rewards, before proposing larger investments for greater profits. Karande, enticed by the scheme, began receiving payments for these tasks through Telegram, culminating in a loss amounting to over Rs 61 lakh.

Realizing the deceit, Karande approached the cyber police, leading to a case against three individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. The incident highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud, urging individuals to remain vigilant of such schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025