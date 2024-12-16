Bangladeshi Lawyer Faces Threats in Battle for Minority Rights

Rabindra Ghosh, renowned Bangladeshi lawyer, remains undeterred by threats to his life as he defends jailed Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Ghosh alleges that the interim Bangladeshi government has targeted Das for his vocal opposition against Hindu minority persecution.

Despite the dangers, 74-year-old Ghosh, who has also fought for justice for Muslims, is determined to continue his legal battle. He highlights how the minority's current plight contradicts the principles of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

While visiting Barrackpore for medical care, Ghosh notes increased threats since taking up Das's case, asserting his resolve to defend minorities facing injustice, a stance he claims is opposed by both the government and fundamentalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)