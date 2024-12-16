Left Menu

Bangladeshi Lawyer Faces Threats in Battle for Minority Rights

Rabindra Ghosh, a well-known Bangladeshi lawyer, is standing firm in his defense of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das amid life threats. Ghosh criticizes the interim government for targeting Das due to his advocacy for the Hindu minority. Despite dangers, Ghosh vows to continue his legal battle for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:35 IST
Bangladeshi Lawyer Faces Threats in Battle for Minority Rights
  • Country:
  • India

Rabindra Ghosh, renowned Bangladeshi lawyer, remains undeterred by threats to his life as he defends jailed Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Ghosh alleges that the interim Bangladeshi government has targeted Das for his vocal opposition against Hindu minority persecution.

Despite the dangers, 74-year-old Ghosh, who has also fought for justice for Muslims, is determined to continue his legal battle. He highlights how the minority's current plight contradicts the principles of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

While visiting Barrackpore for medical care, Ghosh notes increased threats since taking up Das's case, asserting his resolve to defend minorities facing injustice, a stance he claims is opposed by both the government and fundamentalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024