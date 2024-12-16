Left Menu

United We Stand: Farmers' Movement Intensifies at Punjab-Haryana Border

As Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death enters its 21st day, farmer groups, led by Rakesh Tikait and Sarwan Singh Pandher, intensify protests at the Punjab-Haryana border. They demand legal guarantees on crop MSP and rally for unity among farmer organizations to strengthen their movement.

Karnal | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:45 IST
Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health remains a concern as his fast-unto-death reaches the 21-day mark. The protest demands a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Rakesh Tikait and Sarwan Singh Pandher call for unity among farmers, emphasizing collective action with the slogan 'batoge toh lutoge'.

Tractor marches in support of the protest are occurring across Haryana, highlighting the ongoing tension and pressing for farmers' demands to be addressed by the Centre.

