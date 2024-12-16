Russia's Military Momentum: Volunteers and Victory

President Vladimir Putin has praised the rising number of voluntary enlistments in the Russian military, suggesting a significant shift in the Ukraine war. With 430,000 Russians signing up this year, Putin claims Moscow now holds the strategic initiative on the battlefield.

In a speech at the Defence Ministry, he revealed that Russian forces have pushed Ukrainian troops out of nearly 200 settlements this year. This advancement, he noted, marks the fastest pace since 2022. Defence Minister Andrei Belousov added that Russian forces were advancing by 30 square kilometers daily.

Putin accused Western leaders of exaggerating the 'Russian threat' to justify their own agendas. He expressed concerns over U.S. missile developments and implied Russia might respond in kind if pushed beyond its 'red lines.'

(With inputs from agencies.)