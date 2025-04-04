Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Key Settlements in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Defense Ministry reports that Russian forces have seized control of Rozivka and Uspenivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region. These developments come amidst ongoing conflict in the area. Independent verification of these claims by Reuters was not possible, reflecting the complexities of wartime reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:44 IST
Russian Defense Ministry has announced that its forces have captured two strategic settlements in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, namely Rozivka and Uspenivka.

Despite the ministry's assertion, Reuters has stated it could not independently verify the developments on the battlefield, illustrating the challenges of reporting in conflict zones.

The latest reports mark another chapter in the ongoing military engagement in Ukraine, emphasizing the fluid nature of territorial control amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

