Russian Defense Ministry has announced that its forces have captured two strategic settlements in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, namely Rozivka and Uspenivka.

Despite the ministry's assertion, Reuters has stated it could not independently verify the developments on the battlefield, illustrating the challenges of reporting in conflict zones.

The latest reports mark another chapter in the ongoing military engagement in Ukraine, emphasizing the fluid nature of territorial control amid ongoing hostilities.

