Strategic Gain: Russian Forces Capture Veselivka

According to a report by the Russian state-run news agency TASS, Russian forces have secured the settlement of Veselivka, located in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region. The announcement was based on information provided by the Russian defence ministry.

TASS announced this development on Saturday, highlighting the strategic importance of this area in the ongoing conflict.

However, the report remains unverified as Reuters was unable to independently confirm the capture of Veselivka by Russian forces.

