Left Menu

Strategic Gain: Russian Forces Capture Veselivka

Russian state-run TASS news agency reported that Russian forces have taken control of Veselivka, a settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region. However, independent verification of this report has not yet been successful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:28 IST
Strategic Gain: Russian Forces Capture Veselivka
  • Country:
  • Russia

According to a report by the Russian state-run news agency TASS, Russian forces have secured the settlement of Veselivka, located in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region. The announcement was based on information provided by the Russian defence ministry.

TASS announced this development on Saturday, highlighting the strategic importance of this area in the ongoing conflict.

However, the report remains unverified as Reuters was unable to independently confirm the capture of Veselivka by Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025