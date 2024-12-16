Smooth Sailing at Latakia Port as Cargo Unloading Resumes
Syria's Latakia port is operating smoothly as cargo ships, which had been on standby for several days, are now unloading, according to port official Hasan Jablawi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:41 IST
Latakia, Syria's primary port, resumed normal operations on Monday. Cargo vessels that had been stationed for several days have commenced the unloading process, confirmed port official Hasan Jablawi.
Efficiency at the Latakia port holds significance for Syria, enabling the flow of goods and bolstering trade amidst geopolitical challenges.
The normal functioning of the port reflects efforts to stabilize Syria's commercial gateways, as regular activities are crucial for the economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Europe-Asia Trade: Italy and India's Strategic Partnership
Potato Trade Tension: West Bengal's Market Dilemma
Empowering Traders: New Tools and Education for Responsible Derivative Trading
BRICS Currency Predicament: Navigating Global Trade Without US Dollar
Diplomatic Dinner: Canada and the U.S. Navigate Trade and Border Tensions