Smooth Sailing at Latakia Port as Cargo Unloading Resumes

Latakia, Syria's primary port, resumed normal operations on Monday. Cargo vessels that had been stationed for several days have commenced the unloading process, confirmed port official Hasan Jablawi.

Efficiency at the Latakia port holds significance for Syria, enabling the flow of goods and bolstering trade amidst geopolitical challenges.

The normal functioning of the port reflects efforts to stabilize Syria's commercial gateways, as regular activities are crucial for the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)