Tragedy in Gudauri: Carbon Monoxide Claims Lives of Indian Nationals

A tragic incident has occurred at a mountain resort in Gudauri, Georgia, where twelve Indian nationals were found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning. A statement from Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs confirms that no signs of injuries or violence were present in the initial inspection.

Local media cite the police, stating that a power generator, located in a closed space near the bedrooms, likely led to the deadly exposure after a power outage the preceding night. Forensic examinations are ongoing to confirm the exact cause of death.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi has acknowledged the fatalities and extends condolences to the families of the victims. Investigations are underway under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, a regulation concerning negligent manslaughter.

