Left Menu

Xi's Relentless Anti-Corruption Drive: A Decade of Clean-Up

Chinese President Xi Jinping continues to focus on eliminating corruption within the Communist Party and military, urging officials to intensify their efforts. Over a million party members have been prosecuted, with the campaign gaining global attention for targeting high-ranking cadres. Xi emphasizes an internal 'self-revolution' against interest groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:05 IST
Xi's Relentless Anti-Corruption Drive: A Decade of Clean-Up
campaign
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated his commitment to eradicating corruption within the Communist Party, emphasizing the need for officials to intensify their efforts in confronting graft head-on. Since assuming office in 2012, Xi has made anti-corruption a cornerstone of his leadership strategy, leading to the punishment of over a million party officials.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) revealed that investigations into high-ranking officials, or 'tigers,' have reached record numbers, with 54 cases already this year. Xi's campaign, particularly in the military sector, has attracted international scrutiny, with critics claiming it strengthens his power grip.

In his speech released by party magazine Qiushi, Xi underscored the importance of self-criticism and problem-solving within the party to counter external pressures and interest groups. This drive is seen as essential to maintaining the party's vitality, with no mercy shown to those guilty of corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024