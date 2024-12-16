Xi's Relentless Anti-Corruption Drive: A Decade of Clean-Up

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated his commitment to eradicating corruption within the Communist Party, emphasizing the need for officials to intensify their efforts in confronting graft head-on. Since assuming office in 2012, Xi has made anti-corruption a cornerstone of his leadership strategy, leading to the punishment of over a million party officials.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) revealed that investigations into high-ranking officials, or 'tigers,' have reached record numbers, with 54 cases already this year. Xi's campaign, particularly in the military sector, has attracted international scrutiny, with critics claiming it strengthens his power grip.

In his speech released by party magazine Qiushi, Xi underscored the importance of self-criticism and problem-solving within the party to counter external pressures and interest groups. This drive is seen as essential to maintaining the party's vitality, with no mercy shown to those guilty of corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)