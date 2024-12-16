Authorities Crack Down on Drug Peddlers with Property Seizures in J&K

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir made a significant move on Monday by attaching two residential properties linked to alleged drug peddlers in the Kupwara district, according to a police spokesperson.

The properties in question, located in the Karnah border area, fall under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, marking a first in the region's history for such stringent actions.

One house, owned by Riyaz Ahmad Shah, is situated in Pingla Haridal, while the other, belonging to Jahangir Ahmad Khan, resides in Chitterkote Karnah, with a combined market value estimated at 40 lakhs.

