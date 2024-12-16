Tractor Tragedy: Grim Cover-Up Unveiled in Bahraich

In a shocking incident in Bahraich, authorities arrested two men accused of using a tractor rotavator to crush the body of Vikram, a 15-year-old Dalit boy, to cover up his accidental death. The crime came to light after Vikram's father filed a missing complaint on December 9, three days after the boy's disappearance.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla revealed that inconsistencies in the statements of Sanjay Verma, a local contractor, and his assistant Lavkush Pal drove the investigation. Crucial evidence gathered from CCTV footage and mobile surveillance exposed the duo's involvement in the crime.

Verma confessed that after Vikram accidentally fell and was fatally hit by the rotavator, they decided to destroy evidence rather than seek medical help. Police recovered fragments of Vikram's clothing and bones from various locations and booked the accused under charges of murder and destruction of evidence. A fast-track trial is sought for prompt justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)