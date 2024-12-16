Left Menu

Tractor Tragedy: Grim Cover-Up Unveiled in Bahraich

In a harrowing incident in Bahraich, two men were arrested for allegedly using a tractor rotavator to crush the body of a 15-year-old Dalit boy after an accidental death, to conceal evidence. Critical forensic evidence was recovered, leading to the confession of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:36 IST
Tractor Tragedy: Grim Cover-Up Unveiled in Bahraich
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Bahraich, authorities arrested two men accused of using a tractor rotavator to crush the body of Vikram, a 15-year-old Dalit boy, to cover up his accidental death. The crime came to light after Vikram's father filed a missing complaint on December 9, three days after the boy's disappearance.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla revealed that inconsistencies in the statements of Sanjay Verma, a local contractor, and his assistant Lavkush Pal drove the investigation. Crucial evidence gathered from CCTV footage and mobile surveillance exposed the duo's involvement in the crime.

Verma confessed that after Vikram accidentally fell and was fatally hit by the rotavator, they decided to destroy evidence rather than seek medical help. Police recovered fragments of Vikram's clothing and bones from various locations and booked the accused under charges of murder and destruction of evidence. A fast-track trial is sought for prompt justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024