Delhi Court Case: Defamation Complaint Against BJP MP Unfolds
A Delhi court has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj following a criminal defamation complaint by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. Jain accuses Swaraj of making defamatory remarks in a TV interview, alleging false claims of recovered money and gold, with hearings set to continue in December.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in response to a criminal defamation complaint lodged by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. The court, overseen by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, has instructed Swaraj to respond by December 20, 2024.
Jain alleges that Swaraj made defamatory statements during a televised interview on October 5, 2023. According to Jain's complaint, Swaraj falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from his residence.
The complaint asserts that these remarks were made to tarnish Jain's reputation and secure political leverage. Further, Swaraj allegedly labeled Jain as 'corrupt' and 'fraud'. The court will hear the matter further in December.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Court Tackles Historic Climate Case: Seeking Justice for Island Nations
Court Upholds Rights of Kashmiri Pandit Women Amidst Migrant Status Debate
Protest Turmoil: PTI Workers' Arrests and Court Decisions
High Court Acquits Accused in Historic 2004 Grenade Attack Case
Supreme Court to Hear Challenge on Increased Voter Limit at Polling Stations