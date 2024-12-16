Left Menu

Delhi Court Case: Defamation Complaint Against BJP MP Unfolds

A Delhi court has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj following a criminal defamation complaint by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. Jain accuses Swaraj of making defamatory remarks in a TV interview, alleging false claims of recovered money and gold, with hearings set to continue in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:09 IST
Delhi Court Case: Defamation Complaint Against BJP MP Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in response to a criminal defamation complaint lodged by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. The court, overseen by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, has instructed Swaraj to respond by December 20, 2024.

Jain alleges that Swaraj made defamatory statements during a televised interview on October 5, 2023. According to Jain's complaint, Swaraj falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from his residence.

The complaint asserts that these remarks were made to tarnish Jain's reputation and secure political leverage. Further, Swaraj allegedly labeled Jain as 'corrupt' and 'fraud'. The court will hear the matter further in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024