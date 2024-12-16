Delhi Court Case: Defamation Complaint Against BJP MP Unfolds

A Delhi court has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in response to a criminal defamation complaint lodged by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. The court, overseen by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, has instructed Swaraj to respond by December 20, 2024.

Jain alleges that Swaraj made defamatory statements during a televised interview on October 5, 2023. According to Jain's complaint, Swaraj falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from his residence.

The complaint asserts that these remarks were made to tarnish Jain's reputation and secure political leverage. Further, Swaraj allegedly labeled Jain as 'corrupt' and 'fraud'. The court will hear the matter further in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)