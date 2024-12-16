Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Goa Land Grab Saga

Siddiqui Suleman Khan, accused in land grab cases, escaped police custody allegedly with police help. A video released by Congress claims officials aided his escape, sparking demands for Goa CM's resignation. However, the Chief Minister dismissed the allegations, and the investigation into the escape continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Siddiqui Suleman Khan, accused in multiple land grab case, made headlines by escaping from police custody last week, leading to a political uproar in Goa.

In a controversial video released by Congress, Khan claims police officers facilitated his escape, prompting demands for Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's resignation from the opposition parties.

However, Sawant remains firm, arguing that statements from an absconding accused should not influence police actions. The ongoing investigation focuses on Khan's re-arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

