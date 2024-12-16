Mystery Unfolds in Goa Land Grab Saga

Siddiqui Suleman Khan, accused in multiple land grab case, made headlines by escaping from police custody last week, leading to a political uproar in Goa.

In a controversial video released by Congress, Khan claims police officers facilitated his escape, prompting demands for Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's resignation from the opposition parties.

However, Sawant remains firm, arguing that statements from an absconding accused should not influence police actions. The ongoing investigation focuses on Khan's re-arrest.

