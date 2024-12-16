18-Year-Old Repatriated: A Cross-Border Humanitarian Gesture

An 18-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, identified as Mohd Sadiq, has been repatriated to the Pakistani army after crossing into India inadvertently. This incident occurred along the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The youth was detained by the Indian Army on December 11 in Noorkote village. His questioning revealed that his border crossing was unintentional, leading to a decision to repatriate him on humanitarian grounds.

The handover took place at the Chakan-Da-Bagh border, supervised by police and civil authorities, following the verification of his identity by both Indian and Pakistani military officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)