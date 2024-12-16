18-Year-Old Repatriated: A Cross-Border Humanitarian Gesture
An 18-year-old from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was returned to the Pakistani army by the Indian Army after inadvertently crossing the border in Poonch district. The Indian Army confirmed his identity and repatriated him on humanitarian grounds. Formalities were completed at the Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing.
An 18-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, identified as Mohd Sadiq, has been repatriated to the Pakistani army after crossing into India inadvertently. This incident occurred along the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.
The youth was detained by the Indian Army on December 11 in Noorkote village. His questioning revealed that his border crossing was unintentional, leading to a decision to repatriate him on humanitarian grounds.
The handover took place at the Chakan-Da-Bagh border, supervised by police and civil authorities, following the verification of his identity by both Indian and Pakistani military officials.
