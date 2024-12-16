Left Menu

18-Year-Old Repatriated: A Cross-Border Humanitarian Gesture

An 18-year-old from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was returned to the Pakistani army by the Indian Army after inadvertently crossing the border in Poonch district. The Indian Army confirmed his identity and repatriated him on humanitarian grounds. Formalities were completed at the Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:57 IST
18-Year-Old Repatriated: A Cross-Border Humanitarian Gesture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, identified as Mohd Sadiq, has been repatriated to the Pakistani army after crossing into India inadvertently. This incident occurred along the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The youth was detained by the Indian Army on December 11 in Noorkote village. His questioning revealed that his border crossing was unintentional, leading to a decision to repatriate him on humanitarian grounds.

The handover took place at the Chakan-Da-Bagh border, supervised by police and civil authorities, following the verification of his identity by both Indian and Pakistani military officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024