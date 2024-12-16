Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Extends Exemption for Chief Minister Soren in ED Case

The Jharkhand High Court has extended the exemption granted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren from personally appearing in court in response to the Enforcement Directorate's charges connected to disobeying summonses related to a money laundering case. The high court has provided the ED with an additional week to reply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:28 IST
Jharkhand High Court Extends Exemption for Chief Minister Soren in ED Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Jharkhand High Court has extended the exemption granted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, allowing him to skip personal appearance in the MP/MLA court in Ranchi. This extension concerns a case alleging non-compliance with summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to purported money laundering activities.

The high court's decision follows a request for more time from the ED to file a detailed response. Chief Minister Soren had earlier been exempted from appearing before the judicial magistrate's court by a bench led by Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary, which sought a counter affidavit from the ED within a week.

The ED had previously lodged a complaint against Soren for failing to respond to multiple summonses over his alleged involvement in a land scam, pressing the court to mandate his appearance. Nevertheless, considering Soren's argument of unavoidable official commitments, the high court granted his plea, permitting him temporary reprieve from court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024