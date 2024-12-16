Jharkhand High Court Extends Exemption for Chief Minister Soren in ED Case

In a significant development, the Jharkhand High Court has extended the exemption granted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, allowing him to skip personal appearance in the MP/MLA court in Ranchi. This extension concerns a case alleging non-compliance with summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to purported money laundering activities.

The high court's decision follows a request for more time from the ED to file a detailed response. Chief Minister Soren had earlier been exempted from appearing before the judicial magistrate's court by a bench led by Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary, which sought a counter affidavit from the ED within a week.

The ED had previously lodged a complaint against Soren for failing to respond to multiple summonses over his alleged involvement in a land scam, pressing the court to mandate his appearance. Nevertheless, considering Soren's argument of unavoidable official commitments, the high court granted his plea, permitting him temporary reprieve from court proceedings.

