Tensions Rise Over Mosque Survey: Communal Clashes in Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended a court-ordered survey of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid amid unrest sparked by claims of the mosque's site being a Hindu temple. Clashes erupted, causing deaths and escalating communal tensions. Adityanath criticized the opposition for ignoring Hindu victims of past violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:34 IST
In a fervent assembly session, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended a court-mandated survey of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid, attributing recent unrest to speeches made during Friday prayers. Violence ensued last month after Muslim community protests, resulting in four deaths.

Adityanath censured opposition parties, highlighting the killing of 209 Hindus in communal violence in Sambhal since 1947, accusing them of ignoring past atrocities. He refuted allegations that Hindu processions and chants provoked the unrest.

The Chief Minister stressed that no group should be stopped from using public roads for religious processions, emphasizing a just administration approach in recent incidents. He cited a significant reduction in communal riots since his government assumed power in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

