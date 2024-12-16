Diplomatic Rift: Israel-Ireland Tensions Escalate Amid Embassy Closure

In a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has accused Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris of antisemitism. This accusation follows Israel's contentious decision to close its embassy in Dublin, citing Ireland's policies as the driving force behind the move.

Saar criticized Ireland's support for what he termed 'politicized' proceedings against Israeli leaders at the International Criminal Court. He further highlighted Ireland's backing of an action at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide related to its campaign in Gaza.

Prime Minister Harris has dismissed these allegations, labeling the embassy closure as 'deeply regrettable.' He reaffirmed Ireland's commitment to human rights and international law, while highlighting the humanitarian toll of the recent conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)