Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed by IED Blast in Chhattisgarh

A fatal explosion claimed the life of Manaru Akali, 35, in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The blast, caused by a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalite insurgents, occurred around 10 am near Kosalnar village.

Akali was reportedly collecting wood in the forest when he accidentally triggered the explosive. Authorities immediately dispatched a police team to the site for further investigation.

As the tragedy unfolds, police are working diligently to gather more information about the incident and its implications in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)