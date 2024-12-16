Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed by IED Blast in Chhattisgarh

A 35-year-old man named Manaru Akali was killed due to a pressure IED explosion, planted by Naxalites, in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The explosion happened near Kosalnar village when he was collecting wood. Police are investigating the incident.

A fatal explosion claimed the life of Manaru Akali, 35, in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The blast, caused by a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalite insurgents, occurred around 10 am near Kosalnar village.

Akali was reportedly collecting wood in the forest when he accidentally triggered the explosive. Authorities immediately dispatched a police team to the site for further investigation.

As the tragedy unfolds, police are working diligently to gather more information about the incident and its implications in the region.

