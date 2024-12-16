Trump Urges Halt on Unused Border Wall Sales Amid SoftBank Investment News

In an assertive call to action, former President Donald Trump on Monday requested the Biden administration to cease the sale of unused border wall sections purchased during his first administration. Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, Trump suggested potential legal measures with Texas officials, describing the sales as akin to a 'criminal act.'

The National Defence Authorisation Act allows these materials, meant for refurbishing existing barriers, to be disposed of or donated, but Trump argued that further investments should not be squandered on this venture. As Trump presented his views, SoftBank's CEO Masayoshi Son was present, announcing a substantial $100 billion U.S. investment plan over four years, signaling a foreign commitment to Trump's economic initiatives.

Trump used the announcement to bolster his post-election agenda, emphasizing expedited approvals for significant investments, while reiterating his stance that Biden's policies undermine federal operations. Despite mixed results in previous deals, the SoftBank commitment marks a notable triumph during Trump's transition phase.

