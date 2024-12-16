First Engagement: North Korean Troops Join Russian Forces in Kursk

For the first time, North Korean troops have been reported in combat alongside Russian forces in Kursk, according to the Pentagon. The United States has confirmed casualties among the North Korean soldiers as they fight on Russian soil.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder disclosed that North Korean soldiers engaged in battles in Kursk last week, resulting in unspecified casualties. Despite incomplete details, the presence of these troops marks a noteworthy development in the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine reported on Monday that at least 30 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia were either killed or injured over the weekend. This revelation follows a statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlighting North Korea's significant troop involvement for the first time to assist Russia's military efforts in Kursk.

