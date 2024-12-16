Left Menu

First Engagement: North Korean Troops Join Russian Forces in Kursk

North Korean troops have entered combat alongside Russian forces in Kursk, marking their first engagement. The Pentagon reported casualties among North Korean troops, while Ukraine confirmed losses of at least 30 soldiers during clashes. This move follows significant deployment of North Korean forces to support Russia in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:20 IST
First Engagement: North Korean Troops Join Russian Forces in Kursk

For the first time, North Korean troops have been reported in combat alongside Russian forces in Kursk, according to the Pentagon. The United States has confirmed casualties among the North Korean soldiers as they fight on Russian soil.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder disclosed that North Korean soldiers engaged in battles in Kursk last week, resulting in unspecified casualties. Despite incomplete details, the presence of these troops marks a noteworthy development in the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine reported on Monday that at least 30 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia were either killed or injured over the weekend. This revelation follows a statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlighting North Korea's significant troop involvement for the first time to assist Russia's military efforts in Kursk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024