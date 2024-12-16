Left Menu

Walmart's Walmex Faces Possible Major Fine from Mexico's Antitrust Regulator

Mexico's antitrust authority, Cofece, has warned Walmart's subsidiary, Walmex, that it could face a fine amounting to 8% of its income due to non-compliance issues. Walmex was previously fined 93 million pesos for monopolistic practices concerning its suppliers, heightening regulatory scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:31 IST
Mexico's antitrust body, Cofece, has issued a stern warning to Walmart's local branch, Walmex, threatening a fine that could reach up to 8% of its income if it continues to breach regulations.

The move follows a substantial penalty imposed on Walmex last Friday, when the company was ordered to pay over 93 million pesos after being found guilty of monopolistic practices with its suppliers.

This development marks an intensification of regulatory actions against the retail giant, emphasizing the need for Walmex to adjust its business practices to align with competition laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

