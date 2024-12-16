Infant Trafficking Ring Busted in Bengaluru

In a significant breakthrough, eight individuals have been apprehended in Bengaluru, Karnataka, alleged to have facilitated the sale of a one-and-a-half month-old baby girl, according to Mumbai police. The child was successfully rescued by the Matunga police.

The complaint was made by a 51-year-old woman who reported that her daughter-in-law had sold the infant. Acting on this information, police conducted operations in Ulhasnagar, Surat, Vadodara, and Sirsi, leading to the arrest of seven women and one man connected to the crime.

The accused have been detained and are under police custody until December 19, as the investigation progresses to uncover more details about the infant trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)