Infant Trafficking Ring Busted in Bengaluru

Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with selling a one-and-half month-old baby girl in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Matunga police have rescued the child and apprehended seven women and one man accused of aiding the sale. The suspects are in police custody until December 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:55 IST
In a significant breakthrough, eight individuals have been apprehended in Bengaluru, Karnataka, alleged to have facilitated the sale of a one-and-a-half month-old baby girl, according to Mumbai police. The child was successfully rescued by the Matunga police.

The complaint was made by a 51-year-old woman who reported that her daughter-in-law had sold the infant. Acting on this information, police conducted operations in Ulhasnagar, Surat, Vadodara, and Sirsi, leading to the arrest of seven women and one man connected to the crime.

The accused have been detained and are under police custody until December 19, as the investigation progresses to uncover more details about the infant trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

