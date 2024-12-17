Becton Dickinson Settles SEC Charges Over Alaris Infusion Pump
The SEC reached a settlement with Becton Dickinson over allegations of misleading investors regarding risks tied to its Alaris infusion pump. The company agreed to a $175 million civil penalty without admitting or denying the charges. No financial restatements are required post-settlement.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a settlement with Becton Dickinson (BD) concerning accusations that the company misled investors about risks related to its Alaris infusion pump.
Becton Dickinson is to pay a $175 million civil penalty to conclude the charges, which include claims that the company overstated its income by not disclosing the costs of software repairs associated with the pump. While BD has not admitted or denied the allegations, it stated that settling was the best way to resolve the issue and move on.
The company confirmed that it would not have to issue any financial restatements following the settlement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
