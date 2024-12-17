Left Menu

Russia Calls for Syrian-Led Future and Inclusive Government

After the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, Russia emphasizes the necessity for Syrians to determine their future through inclusive dialogue. It underscores its friendship with Syria, highlighting the coexistence of Muslims and Christians. Russia's military activities remain a focal point, amid discussions about its bases.

Russia's Foreign Ministry emphasized on Monday that Syrians should independently shape their nation's future, advocating for an inclusive government that represents diverse ethnic and religious groups. This follows more than a week after President Bashar al-Assad's fall, whom Moscow historically backed, with power consolidating under commander Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The ministry underscored the importance of inclusive dialogue among Syrians for sustainable normalization. Moscow stressed that Syria's future must be determined by its citizens, citing longstanding ties of friendship and respect between the nations. The statement highlighted centuries of peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians in Syria, mentioning the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate's ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Kremlin indicated no final decisions were made regarding its military bases in Syria and remained engaged with current Syrian leadership. Reports reveal Russia has withdrawn some forces from critical areas but retains its primary military installations. Meanwhile, Assad, now in Russia under asylum, recounted his evacuation amidst escalating conflict.

