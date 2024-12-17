Left Menu

Drug Lord Osiel Cardenas Guillen Transferred to Mexican Custody

Osiel Cardenas Guillen, former leader of the Gulf Cartel, has been deported from the U.S. to Mexico. After his release from a U.S. prison, he faces new charges including organized crime in Mexico. Known for extreme violence, he also founded the Zetas cartel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 05:31 IST
Drug Lord Osiel Cardenas Guillen Transferred to Mexican Custody

Mexican authorities have taken custody of Osiel Cardenas Guillen after his deportation from the United States on Monday. The former Gulf Cartel leader was handed over at Tijuana, a strategic border city, according to two federal officials who provided information to Reuters.

A source revealed that Cardenas Guillen has been incarcerated at Mexico's Almoloya prison, where he now confronts three criminal charges, among them one for organized crime. This follows his August release after serving over two decades in a maximum-security U.S. prison. Post-release, he was detained by U.S. immigration.

In his earlier reign before a 2003 gun battle led to his capture, Cardenas Guillen was infamous for his role in escalating gang violence in Mexico. He is credited with transforming the drug trafficking landscape by adopting brutal tactics, such as decapitations. Cardenas Guillen also established the fearsome Zetas cartel, initially part of the Gulf Cartel, known for its members from former army special forces and its reputation for extreme violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024