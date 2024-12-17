Left Menu

Prosecutors Charge Two Men for Illegal Tech Exports to Iran

U.S. prosecutors charged two men for unlawfully exporting technology to Iran, ultimately used in a deadly drone attack in Jordan. Mohammad Abedini and Mahdi Sadeghi were implicated in violating export laws and providing support to the Revolutionary Guards. The U.S. seeks extradition of Abedini, while Sadeghi was detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 06:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 06:00 IST
Prosecutors Charge Two Men for Illegal Tech Exports to Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted two men accused of illegally exporting sensitive technology to Iran, which allegedly played a role in a deadly drone attack in Jordan in January. The attack resulted in the deaths of three U.S. service members and injuries to 47 others, federal authorities revealed on Monday.

Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian-based company co-founder, and Mahdi Sadeghi, linked to Analog Devices in Massachusetts, were charged with conspiring to defy U.S. export laws. Furthermore, Abedini faces charges for supporting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States.

The indictment follows FBI investigations tracing the drone's navigation systems back to SDRA, an Iranian company led by Abedini. The duo allegedly used Swiss and Massachusetts-based fronts to funnel U.S. technology to Iran. The legal proceedings continue as the U.S. seeks extradition while Sadeghi remains detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

