Unveiling the Mystery of East Coast Drone Sightings

President-elect Donald Trump calls for transparency regarding recent drone sightings along the East Coast. The Pentagon clarifies these drones are not military-related, and an investigation reveals no national security threat. Nonetheless, security officials underscore the need for improved U.S. airspace surveillance and tracking capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 06:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent weeks, East Coast residents have been perplexed by mysterious drone sightings. President-elect Donald Trump has urged the U.S. military to disclose information, citing public interest and potential security concerns. He expressed his curiosity but refrained from elaborating on whether he had received relevant intelligence briefings.

The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that these drones are not associated with the U.S. military. According to Major General Pat Ryder, flying drones is not illegal, making their appearance common and not inherently threatening. The Pentagon remains vigilant but maintains that most sightings lack any link to unlawful activities or national security threats.

National security authorities, including Trump's pick for adviser Mike Waltz, assert that the drone sightings highlight weaknesses in U.S. airspace security infrastructure. Meanwhile, measures are underway to bolster drone detection at strategic locations like Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle, ensuring a swift response to any genuine threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

