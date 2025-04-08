Sheinbaum Stands Firm Against U.S. Military Plans

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared her nation's opposition to any unilateral U.S. military intervention in Mexico, stressing that such actions would prove ineffective in solving the problems at hand.

Sheinbaum's comments came as a response to a report from NBC News, which indicated that the Trump administration is weighing the possibility of conducting drone strikes on drug cartels operating within Mexico.

The proposed military measures aim to curb narcotics trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border, a persistent issue that has strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)