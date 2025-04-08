Sheinbaum Stands Firm Against U.S. Military Plans
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly rejected any potential U.S. military action in Mexico, following reports that the Trump administration is considering drone strikes on drug cartels. She emphasized that such measures would be ineffective in tackling the issue of trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Sheinbaum's comments came as a response to a report from NBC News, which indicated that the Trump administration is weighing the possibility of conducting drone strikes on drug cartels operating within Mexico.
The proposed military measures aim to curb narcotics trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border, a persistent issue that has strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.
