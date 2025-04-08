Left Menu

Sheinbaum Stands Firm Against U.S. Military Plans

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly rejected any potential U.S. military action in Mexico, following reports that the Trump administration is considering drone strikes on drug cartels. She emphasized that such measures would be ineffective in tackling the issue of trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:55 IST
Sheinbaum Stands Firm Against U.S. Military Plans
Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared her nation's opposition to any unilateral U.S. military intervention in Mexico, stressing that such actions would prove ineffective in solving the problems at hand.

Sheinbaum's comments came as a response to a report from NBC News, which indicated that the Trump administration is weighing the possibility of conducting drone strikes on drug cartels operating within Mexico.

The proposed military measures aim to curb narcotics trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border, a persistent issue that has strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025