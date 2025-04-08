Elbridge Colby: The Controversial China Hawk Takes Pentagon's No.3 Post

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Elbridge Colby as the undersecretary of defense for policy, filling the Pentagon's third most important position in a sharply divided vote. The Senate's 54-45 decision largely followed party lines, with three Democratic senators backing Colby and one Republican dissenting.

Colby, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development under President Donald Trump, is a well-known advocate for prioritizing strategic competition with China over other global concerns. During his confirmation hearing, he faced tough questions from both Democrats and Republicans regarding his perspectives on military focus and the geopolitical landscape.

His confirmation was backed by influential figures like Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and Elon Musk, but Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the former Republican Senate leader, notably opposed him. Colby's stance on Taiwan's defense obligations also came under scrutiny, as he suggested a significant increase in defense spending to counter China's potential aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)