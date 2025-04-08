Left Menu

Elbridge Colby: The Controversial China Hawk Takes Pentagon's No.3 Post

Elbridge Colby, known for his strong stance on China, has been confirmed as the undersecretary of defense for policy by the U.S. Senate. The closely contested vote saw Colby's views on military priorities and Taiwan questioned, facing opposition from some Democrats and a few Republicans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:18 IST
Elbridge Colby: The Controversial China Hawk Takes Pentagon's No.3 Post

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Elbridge Colby as the undersecretary of defense for policy, filling the Pentagon's third most important position in a sharply divided vote. The Senate's 54-45 decision largely followed party lines, with three Democratic senators backing Colby and one Republican dissenting.

Colby, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development under President Donald Trump, is a well-known advocate for prioritizing strategic competition with China over other global concerns. During his confirmation hearing, he faced tough questions from both Democrats and Republicans regarding his perspectives on military focus and the geopolitical landscape.

His confirmation was backed by influential figures like Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and Elon Musk, but Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the former Republican Senate leader, notably opposed him. Colby's stance on Taiwan's defense obligations also came under scrutiny, as he suggested a significant increase in defense spending to counter China's potential aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025