Outcry Over 'Normalisation' Sparks Protest in Indore

Job aspirants in Indore have taken to the streets, raising serious concerns about the validity of a Madhya Pradesh government recruitment exam after one candidate received an astonishing 101.66 out of 100 marks. This anomaly is attributed to the 'normalisation' process used in the exam.

The protesters allege that fraud has marred the recruitment process and are demanding a comprehensive investigation. They point out that this is the first instance in the state of a candidate achieving more than the full marks due to the normalisation technique.

Despite the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board's explanation that normalisation is a fair method to account for varying difficulty levels across different exam sessions, the protestors are not satisfied and warn of a larger agitation if their concerns are not addressed.

