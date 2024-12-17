China Urges U.S. for Cooperative Ties Amid Tensions

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on the upcoming U.S. administration to consider more cooperative relations with Beijing. This appeal was made on Tuesday, where Wang stressed the need to dispel obstacles currently affecting China-U.S. relations.

In his remarks, Wang asserted that China must respond firmly and forcefully to the United States' intrusion into its internal matters, particularly highlighting issues surrounding Taiwan.

The statement, issued by China's foreign ministry, outlined the importance of strategic and diplomatic dialogue to resolve disputes between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)