Mystery in Maharashtra: The Disappearance of a Young Boy

A four-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped near his home in the Kalyan Phata area of Thane district, Maharashtra. The family reported the incident after initially searching for him. Police registered a case against an unidentified suspect and are actively trying to locate the child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing case has emerged in Thane district, Maharashtra, where a four-year-old boy is reported to have been kidnapped, according to local police statements on Tuesday.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday evening in the vicinity of Kalyan Phata. The child's family attempted to locate him without success, prompting them to report the matter to the police the following day.

An official from Shil-Daighar police station confirmed a case has been registered against an unknown individual under section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with ongoing efforts to trace the missing boy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

