Tragic Explosion Rocks Moscow's Ryazansky Prospekt

An explosion on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow claimed the lives of two individuals, with reports suggesting they were military personnel. The incident was initially reported by Russia's TASS state news agency.

Baza, a Telegram channel linked to Russian security services, corroborated the claim, stating the victims were indeed from the military.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify these reports, leaving the situation under ongoing scrutiny.

