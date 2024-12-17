Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Rocks Moscow's Ryazansky Prospekt

An explosion on Moscow's Ryazansky Prospekt resulted in the deaths of two people, reportedly military personnel, according to Russia's TASS and Baza. Reuters has yet to confirm the reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:38 IST
Tragic Explosion Rocks Moscow's Ryazansky Prospekt
paramilitary forces Image Credit:

An explosion on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow claimed the lives of two individuals, with reports suggesting they were military personnel. The incident was initially reported by Russia's TASS state news agency.

Baza, a Telegram channel linked to Russian security services, corroborated the claim, stating the victims were indeed from the military.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify these reports, leaving the situation under ongoing scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024